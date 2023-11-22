BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested seven people during a “Problem Oriented Policing” project in residential areas near Munsey Elementary School on Nov. 15.
In the last year, residents of the neighborhood have reported excessive tagging and gang activity in the area. Officials said the majority of the graffiti is related to criminal street gangs.
Deputies worked with the the Kern County Probation Department to conduct multiple traffic stops, pedestrian stops and probation checks.
KCSO made the following arrests:
- David Fajardo, 32, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
- Alejandro Hernandez, 22, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and being in possession of narcotics.
- Cory Laflavor, 45, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant involving drugs.
- Jayson Person, 44, was taken into custody on a felony warrant and misdemeanor warrant involving drugs.
- Nathaniel Winston, 38, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant involving tresspassing.
- Raul Cruz, 32, was arrested on a felony warrant for failing to appear in court on a stolen vehicle charge.
- Justin Lafond, 46, was arrested on five misdemeanor warrants involving trespassing and drugs.