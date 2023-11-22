BAKERFSIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested seven people during a “Problem Oriented Policing” project in residential areas near Munsey Elementary School on Nov. 15.

In the last year, residents of the neighborhood have reported excessive tagging and gang activity in the area. Officials said the majority of the graffiti is related to criminal street gangs.

Deputies worked with the the Kern County Probation Department to conduct multiple traffic stops, pedestrian stops and probation checks.

KCSO made the following arrests: