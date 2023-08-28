BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested seven people and seized suspected illegal gambling machines stemming from investigations for illegal gambling.

According to police, a BPD investigation team received reports of an illegal gambling establishment on Baker Street.

Alleged illegal gambling establishment on Baker Street. Courtesy: BPD.

Police say in this incident, two people were arrested and cited for charges associated with conducting illegal gambling and the other two were arrested for outstanding warrants.

A search warrant was obtained and on Aug. 18 a search was conducted at a residence on Baker Street and seven suspected illegal gambling machines and United States currency, police said.

In a separate incident, a BPD investigation team received reports of an illegal gambling establishment on Chester Avenue.

Alleged illegal gambling establishment on Chester Avenue. Courtesy: BPD.

A search warrant was obtained and on Aug. 18 a search was conducted at a residence on Chester Avenue and 10 suspected illegal gambling machines, United States currency, illegal narcotics and a firearm was allegedly found.

Police say three people were arrested and cited for charges associated with illegal gambling.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-7111.