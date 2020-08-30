7 arrested, 80 cited in joint street racing enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seven people were arrested and 80 were cited this weekend as part of a joint street racing enforcement operation.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it conducted the operation with the California Highway Patrol between 9 p.m. on Friday and 2 a.m. on Saturday in Bakersfield. The operation led to seven arrests, 80 citations and 33 vehicle impounds, BPD said.

One of the arrests was for driving under the influence, according to the department. In addition, the operation resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle.