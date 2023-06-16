BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6th grade teacher at Bessie Owens Elementary School has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, according to court records.

Matthew Ambrose, 59, was arrested last month and is due in court June 30 to face two felony charges, records show. He’s free on $20,000 bail.

Bakersfield City School District officials have said they are cooperating with the investigation and Ambrose will not return to the school site.

Hundreds of files with “child pornographic titles” were found on a computer at Ambrose’s home after an investigation linked him to sharing illegal files online, according to a warrant. He was arrested May 23.