BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sixth grade teacher at Bessie Owens Elementary School was arrested Tuesday for allegedly distribution and possession of child pornography, according to Bakersfield police.

Homeland Security and U.S. Secret Service aided Bakersfield police in executing a search warrant at the home of Matthew Ambrose, 59, in the 5600 block of Coburn Ridge Court at 6 a.m., police said in a statement.

Ambrose is employed as a 6th grade teacher at Bessie Owens Elementary. The Bakersfield City School District is aware of the arrest and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

In a statement provided to 17 News, Bakersfield City School District spokesperson Tabatha Mills said Ambrose will not return to the school site.

“BCSD is committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students … The District will fully cooperate and support this investigation. This includes a formal search of Mr. Ambrose’s classroom by local law enforcement. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the District is unable to provide further comment.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BPD said there is no indication the material involves any local children though the investigation is ongoing.