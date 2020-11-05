60-year-old man with heroin leads BPD on pursuit, intentionally hits police car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 60-year-old man on Thursday for several counts of aggravated assault with a weapon (a vehicle), driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of heroin.

BPD received multiple calls around 7:30 a.m. about a driver in a black Mercedes car, Jeffrey Privette, attempting to hit other motorists on Wible Road, near Wilson Road. Police said they located the Mercedes and Privette failed to stop. He then lead officers on a pursuit in South Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police said Privette intentionally hit a police car during the chase. When BPD searched his vehicle, they found suspected heroin. Privette was taken into custody on Sunshine Avenue. No one was injured in the pursuit.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.