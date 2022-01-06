6 teens arrested after shots fired at vehicle in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Six teens were arrested after shots were fired at a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in central Bakersfield, police said. No victims were located.

Two of the teens, ages 15 and 16, were identified as suspects in an armed robbery at Chester Lane Market the day before, police said.

The other four — ranging in age from 14 to 17 — were arrested on suspicion of prohibited possession of a firearm, conspiracy and gang participation, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

The arrests were made after officers responded at about 3 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Oleander Avenue. Bullet casings were located and investigators determined a group of teens fired at a vehicle traveling on Oleander Road then fled to a home on Holtby Road, police said.

It’s unknown if anyone was hit, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or robbery is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.