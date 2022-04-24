BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police and CHP officers made six arrests during a Saturday “zero tolerance” anti-street racing operation, officials said.

Officers conducted their street racing operation between 6:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. in the Bakersfield area.

During the joint agency operation, officers said they made two arrests for suspected DUI, four reckless driving arrests and issued 29 citations. Ten vehicles were also impounded, officials said in a statement.

Police said they have investigated numerous illegal street racing-related crashes that have caused serious injury or death. One of the crashes killed a 19-year-old woman from Arvin on Feb. 2. The suspected street racer has been charged with murder in the woman’s death.

Anyone with information on street racing in their area or reckless driving is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.