6 arrested, including 2 juveniles, in series of firearm-related arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Six people were arrested over the weekend, including two juveniles, for illegal firearm possession and other offenses.

The first of these arrests happened early Friday. The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 3:37 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Niles Street. The department said the driver of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Jesus Garza, provided false identifying information to officers.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded stolen firearm and a syringe containing suspected methamphetamine. Garza was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance while armed and other offenses.

At around 5:53 p.m., officers conducted another traffic stop, this one in the 200 block of Chester Avenue. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded firearm, BPD said. The two occupants, both 17 years old, were arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall on suspicion of illegal firearm possession and other firearm-related offenses as well as for participating in a criminal street gang.

On Saturday at around 5:57 p.m., the department said officers, with the assistance of Kern County Probation officers, conducted a probation search in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue. During the search, BPD said the officers found a loaded handgun.

Larry Bowen, 20, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, gang participation and for other firearm-related violations.

At around 10:28 p.m., BPD officers partnered with Kern County probation officers to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Q Street at West Columbus Street. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Washington, fled from the vehicle on foot while it was still in motion, the department said.

The vehicle came to a stop after striking a fence. As Washington fled, BPD said he discarded a loaded firearm. He was eventually detained and arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, gang participation, possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number, driving under the influence of alcohol and various vehicle code violations.

Lastly, on Sunday at around 9:48 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 300 block of L Street. BPD said an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area for a code violation.

During the search, the officer found methamphetamine and a loaded un-serialized handgun. Ernest Douglas, 50, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed and for other firearms-related violations.