BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A year-long investigation into a Kern County drug trafficking organization culminated Tuesday in the arrests of six people, according to authorities.

Federal authorities say those arrested were Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, Byron Adilio Alfaro-Sandoval, 45, Johnathan Benjamin Torres, 30, Jose Angel Beltran-Chaidez, 66, Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 36, and Mark Garcia, 22.

Campos imported “large amounts” of methamphetamine and heroin from Mexico, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. He and the other suspects attempted to distribute 86 pounds of meth and 1 kilogram of heroin seized by law enforcement agencies between March 2021 and February, the release said.

If convicted, each man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.