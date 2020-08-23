6 arrested, 66 cited in joint street racing enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Six people were arrested and 66 were cited this weekend as part of a joint street racing enforcement operation.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it conducted the operation with the California Highway Patrol between 9 p.m. on Friday and 2 a.m. on Saturday in Bakersfield. The operation led to six arrests, 66 citations and 28 vehicle impounds, BPD said.

“The zero-tolerance enforcement operation was conducted in an effort to target offenses related to illegal ‘street-racing’ activities that have been occurring in our community, placing citizens at-risk by this illegal behavior,” the department said.

BPD said that of the six arrests, one person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and another for being a felon in possession of drugs and ammunition. One person was arrested for having an outstanding warrant for statutory rape.

In addition, the operation resulted in the recovery of three stolen vehicles and two stolen firearms, according to the department.

BPD said that in recent months, it has investigated several injury collisions that have been linked to street racing activity. The department has also received many complaints from citizens and business owners about street racing and reckless driving.

“Business owners have complained that their parking lots are being used as staging areas for ‘street racers’ and disrupting business activity, without the permission of the business owners,” BPD said. “The complaints have included street racing, reckless driving, loud music, loitering, littering and obstruction of roadways.”

BPD said it and the CHP will continue enforcement efforts in the future to curb illegal racing and reckless driving.