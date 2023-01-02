BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness is continuing to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of a 12-year-old girl.

Ahmaya Alexander was fatally wounded May 21, 2021, in a shooting in central Bakersfield, police said, and the department is asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible. Family members say Alexander was walking outside to get some fresh air when shot outside a home on L and 11th streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Dunn at 661-326-3557 or Kern Secret Wintess at 661-322-4040.