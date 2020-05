BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in the deadly shooting of another man in 2017.

Xsabier Medina is the suspect in the Aug. 5, 2017, killing of Nathaniel Valderrama, police said.

Anyone who sees Medina is asked to call 911, and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective James Jones at 326-3555 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.