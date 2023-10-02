BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested, five firearms and five ounces of cocaine were seized after deputies executed search warrants at multiple residences during an ongoing shooting investigation in Wasco on Sept. 29., according to a release from Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Wasco substation executed search warrants at residences in the 2800 block of Broadway Street and 2600 block of Spruce Avenue in Wasco.

According to KCSO, deputies were searching for suspect Adrian Oliva, 20, who was allegedly involved in a shooting that left two people wounded. Oliva was located and arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for charges of attempted homicide and conspiracy.

Angel Villa, 21 was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm. Elija Gonzalez, 32, was arrested for numerous weapons and narcotics violations. During the searches, officials seized five firearms, ammunition, high-capacity magazines and approximately five ounces of suspected cocaine, KCSO said.

All three men were booked into the Kern County Jail. Oliva is due in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.