BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Information obtained from a mailbox break-in resulted in thieves stealing about 30 guns, credit cards, jewelry and $10,000 in cash from a home in northeast Bakersfield, according to a court filing.

In all, five people have been charged: Kyle Lisman, Junior Ray Parker, Ryan Daniel, Jaden Lehman-Lewis and Shelby Ann McKay.

Why was the home targeted? Lisman broke into a mailbox and found a postal service notification for a mail hold stating the homeowner would be on vacation, according to information contained in the filing by Bakersfield police.

The homeowner’s son checked the house on Dec. 20 and reported the back door was forced open and items missing, according to the filing.

Lisman was caught on surveillance video using the stolen credit cards at a Target, the filing says. His family identified him after police released a still image from the footage.

Police learned Lisman worked with others to move the stolen guns to his Oildale home, according to the filing. The suspects have pleaded not guilty and are due back in court later this month.