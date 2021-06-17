Five arrested in online child sex sting: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say five men were arrested in an online child sex sting in which undercover detectives posed as a 14-year-old girl.

In each case, the accused arranged to meet with a juvenile to engage in sex acts and showed up at the arranged meeting place, where they were taken into custody, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

The suspects, all from Bakersfield, were identified by police as Christian Dorado, 23, Jagvir Singh, 36, Miguel Burgos, 30, Oscar Hernandez, 30, and Enrique Venegas, 25.

The sting began June 7.

“The Bakersfield Police Department encourages parents to communicate with their children about the potential dangers when navigating social media, and to be vigilant in monitoring who they may be communicating with,” the release said.

To report an incident of online child sexual exploitation, call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

To schedule a free internet safety presentation for a community group, call the department’s Community Relations Unit at 661-326-3053.