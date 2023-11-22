BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five people were arrested Wednesday in connection to alleged assault at a club on Oak Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers say on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:45 p.m., several subjects assaulted an adult male at the Monopoly Club in the 900 block of Oak Street. Officers assigned to the Special Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation and identified the suspects as 28-year-old Jimmy Ramirez, 29-year-old Anthony Martinez, 24-year-old Christian Romero, 30-year-old Jose Aguirre and 28-year-old Fidel Gandara, all from Bakersfield.

Arrest warrants were obtained for all five suspects for charges associated with assault, conspiracy and gang participation, BPD said. Officers assigned to the Special Enforcement Unit conducted

an operation on Nov. 22 to apprehend the suspects and search five residences related to this

investigation pursuant to search warrants.

According to BPD, the residences were in the 10100 block of Bay Colony Drive, 3400 block of Actis Road, 4700 block of La Mirada Drive, 3000 block of Glenwood Place and the 3900 block of Marsha Street. All five suspects were located and arrested pursuant to their warrants.

During the execution of the search warrants, evidence related to the assault was located, including a stolen firearm located at Ramirez’s residence, BPD said. Ramirez is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm, and was arrested for additional charges related to felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

At Martinez’s residence, officers say they located a short barreled rifle, fentanyl and marijuana. Martinez is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm, and was arrested for additional charges related to felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a controlled substance, BPD said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.