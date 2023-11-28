BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five suspects arrested last week in connection to an alleged assault at a club on Oak Street appeared in court Tuesday, all pleading not guilty.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, several suspects allegedly attacked a man at the Monopoly Club on Oak Street on Nov. 11.

Officers identified the suspects as 28-year-old Jimmy Ramirez, 29-year-old Anthony Martinez, 24-year-old Christian Romero, 30-year-old Jose Aguirre and 28-year-old Fidel Gandara, all of Bakersfield.

Police say all five were arrested last Wednesday after they were served with search warrants. Officers reported finding multiple stolen firearms, fentanyl and marijuana during the arrests.

All five suspects entered pleas of not guilty on Tuesday. Bail was set for each of the suspects at $1,000,000.