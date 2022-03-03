BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities recovered exotic animals, stolen mail, drugs and other reported stolen property and made multiple arrests in a raid Thursday.

The Kern County deputies and investigators with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service served a search warrant at a home in the 5700 block of Nomi Street in northwest Bakersfield.

The sheriff’s office said they found stolen mail and property, drug paraphernalia, drugs and burglary tools inside. They even found several exotic animals including a ferret and two rhinoceros iguanas. Kern County Animal Services took custody of the animals.

Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Five people were arrested and they were identified as Christopher Walsh, 31; Katelyn Wilkins, 23; Erica Corrales, 31; Garrett Collins, 27; and Brialani Bohannon, 25. They were arrested on suspicion of possession stolen property, child endangerment, felonious animal cruelty and other charges, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 611-322-4040.