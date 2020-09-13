5 arrested, 53 cited in DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five motorists were arrested and more than 50 were cited as part of a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Saturday.

The Bakersfield Police Department conducted the checkpoint in the 4600 block of Stockdale

Highway between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. A total of 1,167 vehicles were screened by officers during the checkpoint.

Three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the department. One driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle while another was arrested due to an outstanding felony warrant.

BPD said 32 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed. An additional 21 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.

The department said officers sized and 55 vehicles, 42 of which were impounded. The others were released to licensed drivers.

BPD said one driver failed to stop for the checkpoint, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit to the area of Brimhall Road and Renfro Road, where the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with a street sign.

The driver fled from the collision and is still at large, according to the department. A 16-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries due to the collision.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.