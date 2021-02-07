5 arrested, 28 cited in street racing enforcement operation that also included pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five people were arrested and nearly 30 were cited as part of a joint street racing enforcement operation on Saturday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it partnered with the California Highway Patrol for the operation, which took place between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday. The operation resulted in five arrests, three of which were for driving under the influence.

In addition, 28 citations were issued, 29 vehicles were impounded and a stolen vehicle was recovered, according to BPD.

During the operation, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle involved in street racing and that the vehicle failed to stop. The driver led officers on a short pursuit before it ended after the vehicle struck another vehicle, according to BPD.

Two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Fernando Velasquez, fled the vehicle but was later located and taken into custody, the department said.

Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest causing injury, hit-and-run causing injury, reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon.

BPD said the two agencies received more than 40 calls for service related to reckless driving and/or illegal street racing during the operation. One call was regarding around 300 street racers blocking a roadway, which the department said required numerous personnel from both agencies to move street racers and their followers.

Numerous residents called 911 advising they were stuck in traffic on Buck Owens Boulevard due to street racers, according to BPD. One person who was blocked was attempting to get their child to the hospital that was in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding illegal street racing or reckless driving is encouraged to

call BPD at 661-327-7111 or the CHP Bakersfield Office at 661-396-6600.