BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities destroyed 496 marijuana plants found on a 2.5-acre lot in Rosamond, according to a warrant.

The plants were found inside four greenhouse structures built with PVC piping and plastic sheeting on a mostly vacant lot on the northeast corner of 85th Street West and Flitcher Avenue, according to the warrant filed by the Department of Fish and Wildlife last week in Superior Court. It says the plants were seized and destroyed on March 24.