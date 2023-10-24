BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching and asking for the community’s help in identifying four suspects who allegedly assaulted a victim with a bat at Roy’s Market, according to police.

Officers said the assault happened after the four suspects entered Roy’s Market located at 502 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Oct. 9 at approximately 4:40 p.m. and assaulted the victim using bats and a metal object.

Photos courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

Photos courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD released the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black man, 25, who stands between six feet to six feet, two inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. He was wearing braids, tie dye tank top, black shorts and gray boots.



Suspect 2: Black man, 20, standing five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short hair and was last seen wearing gray and blue shorts with black shoes.



Suspect 3: Black woman 20, five feet nine inches tall, weighs 300 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and pink shorts.



Suspect 4: Black woman, 20, who stands five feet six inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sports bra, black shorts and white sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.