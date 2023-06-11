BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teens were hurt — one of them seriously — after they allegedly fled from police and crashed into a tree on Noriega Road near Polo Park, police said.

The Bakersfield Police Department said an officer at the park saw a Dodge Challenger driving “recklessly” in the grass at Polo Park just after 10:30 p.m. The driver of the Challenger — described by police as an unlicensed teen — was signaled by the officer to stop, but the vehicle fled from the park, officials said.

According to police, the Challenger continued eastbound on Noriega Road and lost control colliding into a tree. Four teens inside the vehicle were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A teen riding in the front passenger seat was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries, police said in a statement. The boy was listed as critical, but stable.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.