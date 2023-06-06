BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teens were arrested, and one was pinned in a vehicle, after allegedly stealing a vehicle, and crashing it after leading Bakersfield police on a pursuit on Friday.

BPD officers attempted to pull over a stolen Hyundai on Union Avenue, just north of East California Avenue, around 2 a.m. on June 3. The vehicle fled and led officers in a pursuit, which ended when the Hyundai failed to turn in time onto westbound Highway 58 from Union Avenue, the department said.

The stolen vehicle left the roadway and rolled down the highway embankment. Three teens, all 14-years-old, fled on foot from the crash site and were later arrested without incident, BPD said.

A 16-year-old was pinned in the Hyundai and was extricated by the Bakersfield City Fire Department. He was transported to a hospital in critical, but stable condition, the release said.

Police said a 14-year-old who fled the crash site was also taken and treated at the hospital for injuries sustained in the vehicle collision and is in stable condition.

The other two teens were not sustain any injuries and were booked into the Kern County Juvenile Hall for auto theft charges.