BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of riding their bicycles recklessly and resisting arrest on Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say the four teenage boys, ages 14, 15, 16 and 17 were allegedly riding their bikes without helmets and performing wheelies going eastbound on Ming Avenue in the westbound lanes.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop but the teenagers fled, according to police.

The teenagers were ultimately taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of not riding at the correct edge of the roadway, reckless driving, failure to wear a helmet and resisting arrest, police said.

The police department says it is aware of other incidents and the public is encouraged to report these incidents using the nonemergency line 661-327-7111 or the emergency line if someone is in danger.