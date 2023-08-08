Four wanted suspects, courtesy of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying four suspects wanted for robbery.

According to KCSO, four male suspects were allegedly involved in a robbery and assault at the Vallarta Supermarket at 2309 Niles Pt. on Saturday, June 24.

Anyone with information regarding any of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Harmonson by calling KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.