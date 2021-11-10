4 suspects wanted for burglary in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for four suspects they believe are connected to a storage unit burglary that happened on the 4000 block of Wible Road.

The burglary happened on Oct. 23 at around 6:15 a.m.

The suspects are described by the BPD as:

Suspect 1 – Hispanic man, short black hair, wearing a gray and black tank top, shorts, gray socks and white shoes

Suspect 2 – Hispanic man, wearing a black baseball hat, dark colored long sleeve flannel shirt, dark pants and black tennis shoes

Suspect 3 – Hispanic man, long hair, beard, wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and black and white shoes

Suspect 4 – Hispanic man, mustache, wearing a black and white baseball cap, a black jacket, black pants and tennis shoes

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Malhi at (661) 326-3947, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.