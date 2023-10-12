BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four students were arrested after a gun was found at the Bakersfield High School campus, school district officials said.

KHSD officials said the four students were arrested Wednesday after Bakersfield High School administrators received an anonymous tip. District police confiscated the gun and four students were arrested.

In an email to 17 News, the district said there was no indication the student intended to use the firearm at school. The incident is under investigation.

Parents and guardians were notified about the incident by an “all-call” message on Wednesday.

Extra security officers were present at the Bakersfield High campus on Thursday, a spokesperson said.