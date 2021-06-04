4 pounds of suspected meth, other drugs seized during probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a quarter ounce of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia were seized from a home in northeast Bakersfield, probation officials said.

The drugs were found Thursday after officers contacted Jose Padilla, who is on active probation, and April Sanchez at a home on River Boulevard north of University Avenue, according to a probation department release.

Officers arrested Padilla, 25, on suspicion of drug sales and a probation violation, and Sanchez, 20, on drug-related offenses, officials said.