BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people arrested last week in a child trafficking operation pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Devon Paul Taylor, 31, pleaded not guilty to human trafficking of a minor and pandering a minor under 16. He was ordered held on $275,000 bail.

Christopher Lee Grinner

Christopher Lee Grinner, 36, pleaded not guilty to distributing child pornography. Bail was set at $5,000 and he is no longer in custody, according to booking records.

Rickie Travon Walker covers his face as he’s arraigned. Deputy Public Defender Kelsey Stout stands next to him.

Rickie Travon Walker, 40, remains held without bail on charges of pimping and pandering by procuring. He has prior criminal history including a robbery case out of Colorado, and was on felony probation for a case in Sacramento County, according to a court commissioner.

Eli Robert Wilson

Eli Robert Wilson, 29, pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he contacted a minor with the intent to commit a sex act.

All four defendants are due back in court on Aug. 25.

A total of 23 people were arrested in Kern County from Aug. 9 to 12 as part of “Operation Bad Barbie,” which focused on child exploitation and human trafficking. In addition to Kern County and Bakersfield law enforcement, the United States Secret Service, Homeland Security, Fresno County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, FBI, California Department of Justice and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation joined the operation.