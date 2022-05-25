BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people arrested in connection with a shooting in Buttonwillow have each pleaded no contest to an assault charge, according to court records.

Jorge Garcia-Quijas, Brandon Cruz and Pedro Carranza pleaded no contest Tuesday to assault with a gun on a person, and Gurpal Singh pleaded no contest to assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, records show. An attempted murder charge was dismissed against each of them.

Singh, Carranca and Cruz were arrested the day of the May 4, 2021, shooting in the 100 block of East 2nd Street, deputies said. Garcia-Quijas was arrested Jan. 11.

Sentencing is set for June 22.