BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four alleged gang members on Tuesday pleaded no contest to felony assault in connection with beating a man outside a northwest Bakersfield restaurant and bar, according to court records.

Anthony Jay Gage, 32, Johnathan Gage, 27, Darius Lamont Jones, 22, and Tenniro Wall Jr., 29, entered no-contest pleas and are scheduled for sentencing Aug. 29, records show. The Gages and Jones each also pleaded no contest to a charge of gang participation.

Seven other suspects remain facing charges.

Johnathan Gage posted video of the May 20 assault to his Instagram account and bragged about punching and kicking the victim, according to police reports filed in Superior Court. The victim, identified only as a Hispanic man, tried to run but fell and was punched and kicked in the face, reports said. He was eventually knocked unconscious.

The assault occurred around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Calloway Drive. The victim told police he was attacked after trying to break up an argument between two women.