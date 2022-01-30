4 people wounded in Lone Oak Lounge shooting on Rosedale Highway: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night at the Lone Oak Lounge on Rosedale Highway, sheriff’s officials said.

Emergency crews were called to Rosedale Highway and Karla Street in northwest Bakersfield at around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Multiple Bakersfield police office and the Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said four people were shot, and three of them were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims declined medical transport, KCSO said.

The severity of the wounds of those hospitalized were not immediately known. Details about a possible suspect or suspects, or what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

We will update this story as we learn more information.