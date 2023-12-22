BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office and additional law enforcement agencies closed four marijuana dispensaries and arrested 10 people in connection to drug sales.

Sheriff officials say on Dec. 20 at about 8 p.m., search warrants were executed at four marijuana dispensaries in the Rosamond area.

The marijuana dispensaries include Lights Out Wellness, Cali Best Kush, AV Wellness and CBD Plus, according to KCSO. All were closed due to violating county and state health and safety codes.

Sheriff officials say the ten suspects, from Lancaster, Reseda, Palmdale and Little Rock, were arrested on suspicion of drug charges.