BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four men have been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and a firearm, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said on Sunday officers on patrol saw four men near a vehicle in the 3100 block of Pioneer Drive. Police identified Estephan Schamp, 23, who was allegedly in possession of a short-barreled rifle. The other three men were identified as Vincent Carrera, 26, Alexis Garcia-Echeverria, 21 and Juan Espinoza, 18, police said.

Garcia-Echeverria and Espinoza were immediately taken into custody, according to BPD. Schamp and Carrera fled on foot but were taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Officers located over 18 grams of suspected cocaine and evidence of drug sales, BPD said.

Schamp, Carrera, Garcia-Echeverria and Espinoza were arrested on suspicion of alleged firearm possession, drug sales and gang participation, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.