4 arrested after warrants served at indoor marijuana grows

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four people were arrested Wednesday after sheriff’s investigators served search warrants at indoor marijuana grows in north Bakersfield and northwest Bakersfield.

The estimated street value of the plants removed from the two grows is estimated at nearly $17 million, sheriff’s officials said.

“The investigations resulted in the dismantling of two large-scale clandestine indoor marijuana cultivation operations,” according to sheriff’s news release. “Members from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Kern County Probation Department assisted in the investigation and in the eradication of the grow operations.”

Investigators seized 438 marijuana plants from a residence on Mandy Lane and arrested Maksim Shabarchin, 31, of Russia, Galina Tishkovets, 38, of North Hollywood, and Yadviga Krasonskaya, 27, of Los Angeles, on drug-related charges, officials said.

At the other grow, located on Verlan Court, investigators seized 10,365 marijuana plants, according to the sheriff’s office. Daniel Ruiz, 35, was arrested on drug-related charges.