BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four Bakersfield men were arrested after leading Bakersfield Police officers on a car chase Tuesday night.

According to an arrest report, Bakersfield Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding in the are of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park around 11 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a car chase for several minutes through central Bakersfield, according to the police department.

During the pursuit, four firearms were discarded from the vehicle, Police said.

The chase ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a street pole at East California Avenue and South King Street.

All four men were arrested.

Darren Williams, 20, was arrested for felony evading conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, attempted destruction of evidence and other weapons charges.

Corrion Loran, 22, was charged for felony evading, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of registered sex offender terms, participation in a criminal street gang, attempted destruction of evidence and other weapons violations.

William Webber, 18, was arrested for resisting/delaying an officer, conspiracy, participation in a criminal street gang and weapons charges.

Jericho Webster, 20, was charged with conspiracy, participation in a criminal street gang and weapons charges.

All four men are from Bakersfield, according to the release.