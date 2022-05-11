BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A third man arrested in a deadly shooting on Highway 58 had his arraignment on charges including murder postponed to next week.

Christopher Thompson, 19, appeared in court Wednesday and is due back Monday afternoon to be formally arraigned with Taeviyon Jamil Wandick, 22, and Denell Martray King, 23.

They’re charged in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man May 5 in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on eastbound Highway 58 east of Union Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim’s name has not been released.

All three suspects are held without bail.