BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A third suspect in two killings that occurred within an hour of each other in 2016 was booked into Kern County Jail earlier this week, according to sheriff’s officials.

Marcos Viveros was arrested Wednesday, according to court records. He joins Jose Salvador Lopez and Miguel Meza, who have been in custody since 2020, records show.

The three are accused in two deadly shootings that occurred Feb. 15, 2016, sheriff’s officials said. Dallas Francis was fatally shot in the 8400 block of Bertal Street in Lamont, and less than an hour later Priscilla DeLuna was shot and killed on South Tulare Street in Bakersfield, officials said.

Charged with two counts of first-degree murder, among other offenses, Viveros, Lopez and Meza are being held without bail and are due back in court July 21. A fourth man had also been arrested in the killings, but court records show charges were dismissed against him in 2021.