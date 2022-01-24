300 pounds of marijuana found near southeast Bakersfield intersection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This isn’t what the city had in mind when they asked residents to dispose of green waste.

A Kern County Public Works crew found eight trash bags filled with marijuana Thursday near the intersection of Cottonwood and Curnow roads, according to a warrant filed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The bags contained roughly 300 pounds of marijuana.

“Due to the amount of marijuana located, it is not feasible to book it all into the property room,” a deputy wrote.

There was nothing at the scene to identify who left the bags, according to the warrant. The drugs were scheduled to be destroyed.