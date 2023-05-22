MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Two women and a man were wounded following a shooting Sunday night, leaving the man in critical condition, according to the McFarland Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. on First Street when the three adults were standing outside and someone in a white Tahoe reportedly drove by and shot them, according to police.

The two women are 46 and 37 years old and the man is 46 years old, according to officials. The two women had non-life threatening wounds and are in stable condition. The man remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle was later found and reported stolen out of the Delano area, according to interim Police Chief Brian Knox. No arrests have been made.

The McFarland Police Department is investigating this as a possible gang-related shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121.