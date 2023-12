BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three women are wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred at a Motel 6, police said.

The assault happened in August at the Motel 6 on Easton Drive, police said. Photographs of the women were released Friday.

They’re described as Hispanic, one between 25 to 35 years old and the others between 35 to 45.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Guerra at 661-326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.