BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two men and a woman wanted for stealing merchandise worth over $950 from Old Navy last month.

The three suspects went into the Old Navy on Rosedale Highway on Feb. 6 and removed multiple clothing items from the store without paying, according to police.

The woman is described as white, in her 30s with blonde hair and has a tattoo on her lower back, according to BPD. She was wearing a pink top, black pants at the time of the theft.

One man is described as white, in his 30s with a goatee, according to BPD. He was wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans and a black long-sleeve shirt at the time of the theft.

Another man is described as white and in his 30s, according to BPD. He was wearing a black and gray “Vans” baseball cap, a black t-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the theft.

Another theft also happened at the same location just two days before.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.