BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men who were charged with murder in the 2017 shooting of a man outside a Family Dollar store in Bakersfield have pleaded no contest to lesser charges.

Juan Rubio-Lopez and Jose Urenda-Figueroa pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter, and Jose Luis Zambrano entered a no-contest plea to a charge of solicitation to commit murder, according to court records.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said Urenda-Figueroa faces a total of 21 years in prison and Rubio-Lopez 11 years at their June 16 sentencing hearing. Zambrano was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison.

Both Rubio-Lopez and Zambrano are facing federal charges including drug trafficking in a separate case.

The three had been charged with first-degree murder in the June 3, 2017, slaying of 41-year-old Carlos Munoz outside a Family Dollar store on Union Avenue.

A witness told investigators the shooting was carried out in retaliation for a robbery or attempted robbery by Munoz against Zambrano, according to court documents.