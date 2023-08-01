BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested three suspects for an alleged string of robberies, according to a release.

Officers identified 20-year-old Isaac Sanchez of Bakersfield, 21-year-old Nicholas Thornton of Bakersfield and a 17-year-old unnamed juvenile as the suspects in an alleged string of robberies beginning on July 5.

BPD said officers first responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K store in the 5600 block of Auburn Street on July 5 at 4:46 a.m.

Officials said two suspects entered the business and one suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the store employee and demanded money.

After the suspects obtained money, they fled in a vehicle, BPD said. A witness pursued the suspect vehicle until the suspects fired at the witness and struck his vehicle. The witness was not injured, they said.

BPD officers said they responded to another report of a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 3100 block of 24th Street on July 23 at 2:09 a.m., where they said the same suspects entered the business. One suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the store employee and demanded money, then both suspects fled on foot shortly after obtaining currency, officers said.

BPD officers said they responded to another report of a robbery on July 30 at about 2:54 a.m. Officers observed the same suspects allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven in the 6500 block of Brundage Lane and were able to arrest the three suspects for charges associated with robbery and conspiracy and additional charges related to the previous offenses, BPD said.

A firearm was seized during the arrest which matched the description of the firearm used in a previous robbery, according to BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Perez at 661-326-3593 or BPD at 661-327-7111.