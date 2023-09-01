BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said officers have arrested three of four alleged serial burglars following a nearly year-long crime spree mainly targeting family-owned businesses and homes listed for sale.

Officers are asking for help to locate a fourth suspect identified as Joseph Espinoza, 41.

According to a release, officers arrested three of the burglary suspects. They were identified as:

Remedios Gamboa, 37,

Antonette Maldonado, 35

Jesus Garcia, 45

Police officials said undercover officers saw Gamboa and Maldonado leaving the scene of a suspected home burglary in the 9000 block of Jenna Kathryn Court on Aug. 29 just before 1 a.m. Officers arrested Gamboa and Maldonado “without incident” according to a release.

The third suspect, Jesus Garcia, was identified and arrested, according to a statement.

Police said the suspects targeted “family-owned businesses” and homes listed for sale since September 2022, in a release.

The three were arrested for various charges including burglary, vandalism and conspiracy.

Gamboa and Garcia were booked into the Kern County Jail for grand theft, according to inmate records.

Joseph Espinoza / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The department said there is an arrest warrant for Joseph Espinoza. Police provided an image of Espinoza, but no description in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. S Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.