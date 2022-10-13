BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released information about three shooting incidents in Wasco this week but said there are no credible threats to schools or events.

KCSO said deputies were called to a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 6:30 p.m. on Birch Avenue between 9th Place and 11th Street in Wasco. Officials said a man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, just after midnight, deputies in Wasco were called to Poplar Avenue and 1st Street for a report of gunshots, according to KCSO. One person was shot at but was not struck.

Later that day, at around 6:30 p.m., Wasco deputies were called to 7th Street between E and F streets for a report of a shooting victim. Deputies determined the victim’s injury was self-inflicted and accidental. KCSO called this incident “separate and non-related.”

Sheriff’s officials said there were no credible threats to schools, parks or specific activities based on the investigations of the shooting incidents.

The sheriff’s office also said it is working closely with Wasco city and school officials for when after-school activities resume and have discussed sending more deputies to events out of caution and community requests.

Anyone with information on the shooting incidents from Tuesday and Wednesday is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern County Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.