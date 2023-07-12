BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men whose attorneys asked a judge to consider factors including their youth and difficult childhood were resentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2017 gang-related killing in Lamont.

Juan Montano, 28, the shooter, Jose Montano, 27, his brother, and Giovanni Jasso, 25, were originally sentenced to life without parole in 2019. Judge Charles R. Brehmer could have struck certain enhancements but decided to leave them in place.

Even if Brehmer had decided otherwise, the three men would still have faced life without parole.

But Steve Meister, attorney for Juan Montano, argued disposing of a gun enhancement would give his client “a measure of hope that he can restructure his life” even while behind bars. It would provide Juan Montano official recognition he is “not all bad,” the attorney said.

Juan Montano was exposed to gang culture and criminal activity at a young age and had “woefully neglectful parents,” Meister said. He told the court his client ended up where he is partly due to his own behavior, but also because of his life circumstances.

Brehmer, however, said he remembered the details of the case and Juan Montano’s role, and they were relatively simple: Juan Montano hunted down and killed 17-year-old Abraham Rubio.

Given his actions, it wouldn’t be appropriate to strike the gun enhancement, Brehmer said.

“You will have an opportunity to live your life — it will be in custody — that the victim does not have,” he told Juan Montano, sentencing him to life without parole plus 35 years to life.

The judge then imposed life without parole on the other two men.

On July 21, 2017, Rubio got in an argument with Jose Montano near a home in the 8100 block of Paradise Road. It involved a “disrespect issue over gang activity,” according to court documents.

Rubio left, Montano called his brother, and Juan Montano and Jasso arrived. In the hours following the argument, a surveillance camera captured the three repeatedly walking past the Paradise Road home, documents said.

Around 8 p.m., Rubio returned to the area. Jasso stood on the sidewalk while Juan Montano hid behind a vehicle, according to the documents.

Juan Montano pulled an object from his waistband and ran toward Rubio, documents said. Rubio backed up then fell outside the camera’s view, and the others drove off in a Honda Civic.

Rubio, shot three times, was taken to Kern Medical Center. He was pronounced dead within an hour.