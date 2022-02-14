3 plead not guilty to human trafficking charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people pleaded not guilty Monday to human trafficking and other charges filed in connection with an investigation involving multiple agencies.
Jashonte Howard, 30, Katiesha Courter, 28, and Allan Harper-Delapena, 25, have been charged with human trafficking of a minor, pimping and pandering by procuring a person for prostitution. They’re due back in court Feb. 25.
Their arrests Feb. 9 were the result of a partnership between the Bakersfield Police Department, FBI, Kern County District Attorney’s office and Kern County Sheriff’s Office, police said.