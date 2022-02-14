3 plead not guilty to human trafficking charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people pleaded not guilty Monday to human trafficking and other charges filed in connection with an investigation involving multiple agencies.

Katiesha Courter.

Jashonte Howard, 30, Katiesha Courter, 28, and Allan Harper-Delapena, 25, have been charged with human trafficking of a minor, pimping and pandering by procuring a person for prostitution. They’re due back in court Feb. 25.

Their arrests Feb. 9 were the result of a partnership between the Bakersfield Police Department, FBI, Kern County District Attorney’s office and Kern County Sheriff’s Office, police said.